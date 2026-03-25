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Vestas Unveils Plans for V236-15.0 MW Nacelle Factory in Scotland

Wind Turbines
March 25, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Vestas plans to build a nacelle and hub assembly facility in Scotland to support offshore wind projects in the UK and across Europe.

V236-15.0 MW nacelle transport in Østerild, Denmark (2022); Photo: Vestas

The proposed factory would require a capital investment of more than EUR 250 million and is planned to manufacture nacelles and hubs for the company’s V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine. The new facility is expected to create up to 500 direct jobs, with additional employment across the supply chain.

According to Vestas, the plan to set up the factory follows the results of the Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 7 (AR7) in January 2026, the company’s growing offshore wind order book in the UK, and strategic discussions with the UK and Scottish governments on the next steps to develop and co-invest in the facility.

The plan also includes the potential co-location of suppliers producing other major turbine components, as part of a broader manufacturing setup.

The final investment decision (FID) on the new factory will depend on Vestas securing sufficient UK-based orders for the AR7 projects and those from the upcoming AR8. Subject to the timing of those results and the planning process, the facility could begin production by 2029 or 2030, Vestas said on 25 March.

The wind turbine manufacturer recently received two firm orders for AR7 projects from RWE, which will install a total of 184 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines at its Vanguard East and Vanguard West offshore wind farms, each set to have a generation capacity of 1,380 MW.

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