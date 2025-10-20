Back to overview

Vestas Puts Polish Offshore Wind Turbine Factory on Hold

Business & Finance
October 20, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas, has decided to put on hold its plans to open its biggest factory in Poland, as European demand falters, according to Reuters.

In 2024, Vestas announced that it would build a second offshore wind turbine manufacturing facility in Poland.

The factory, which was expected to open in 2026, would produce blades for its flagship offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW.

Located at a site in northern Szczecin, the facility would create more than 1,000 direct jobs.

As first reported by the Financial Times, the suspension of plans happened “due to lower-than-projected demand for offshore wind in Europe”.

Baltic Power, the first Polish offshore wind farm, will feature 76 Vestas V236-15.0 MW turbines.

The first unit was installed at the offshore site by Cadeler in July 2025. From the Port of Rønne, Wind Osprey is planned to carry out the transportation and installation of all 76 Vestas 15 MW turbines.

The 1.2 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm, jointly developed by Orlen Group and Northland Power, is expected to be commissioned in 2026.

