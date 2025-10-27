Siemens Gamesa 236 DD
Siemens Gamesa Shelves Esbjerg Offshore Wind Turbine Nacelle Factory

Business & Finance
October 27, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Spanish-German engineering company Siemens Gamesa has decided to shelve plans for an offshore wind turbine nacelle factory at the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark.

Siemens Gamesa told offshoreWIND.biz that the Port of Esbjerg remains a key hub for its offshore wind activities and that the company continues to assess potential investment options there.

“Siemens Gamesa has maintained a longstanding presence at the Port of Esbjerg, which is a strategically important location for our offshore wind operations, also in the future. Like in any other place, we continue to evaluate potential investment opportunities,” said the spokesperson.

“However, given the current market conditions, any such decision will require greater clarity and stability in the industry.”

In 2022, Siemens Gamesa announced that it would be the first tenant to Port of Esbjerg’s new warehouse facility, planned to handle components used in the offshore wind market.

The 35-metre-high hall is capable of accommodating port-related and assembly activities.

Siemens Gamesa will supply SG 14-236 DD turbines to the 1.1 GW Thor offshore wind in Denmark. Wind turbine installation is scheduled to start next year and will be carried out from the Port of Esbjerg.

Last week, another wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas, announced that it would put its plans to open a factory in Poland on hold.

The facility would produce blades for its flagship offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW.

