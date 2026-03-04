Back to overview

First Turbine Installed at 1.1 GW Thor Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
March 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The first wind turbine is now in place at the 1.1 GW Thor offshore wind farm site in Denmark.

Thor wind turbine installation; Photo: RWE / Niklas Marc Heinecke

Thor will comprise 72 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines, of which 40 will feature recyclable rotor blades, with 36 turbine towers to be manufactured with a significantly lower carbon footprint than usual, according to the project developer RWE, which owns the wind farm in consortium with Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM).

Wind turbine installation is being carried out by Fred.Olsen Windcarrier’s vessel Brave Tern, which is able to transport and install three turbine sets per trip and is operating from the Port of Esbjerg.

Thor wind turbine installation; Photo: RWE / Niklas Marc Heinecke

All 72 wind turbines are expected to be in place by the end of 2026.

The offshore substation and all wind turbine foundations were installed last year.

In January 2026, the 1.1 GW offshore wind farm obtained the 30-year electricity production licence from the Danish Energy Agency, one of the preconditions to start the commissioning works.

When fully operational in 2027, the 1.1 GW Thor will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households, according to RWE.

The wind farm’s operations and maintenance (O&M) plan envisages creating 50 to 60 local jobs at a new RWE service building at the Port of Thorsminde, which will be officially opened in March, the company says.

