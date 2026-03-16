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Siemens Gamesa, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Enter 10-Year O&M Agreement

Contracts & Tenders
March 16, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier and Siemens Gamesa have signed a long-term agreement, under which Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s vessels will be deployed for operations and maintenance (O&M) work on offshore wind farms featuring Siemens Gamesa turbines.

The agreement, which has a firm duration of ten years with additional optional periods, covers the provision of offshore wind O&M services utilising either Bold Tern or Brave Tern for Siemens Gamesa turbines of up to, and including, 15 MW.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier is expected to begin operations under the new agreement during the first quarter of 2028, according to Bonheur ASA, the vessel operator’s parent company, which said on 12 March that the agreement reflects negotiated market terms and conditions.

The company’s vessel Brave Tern is currently installing 72 Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines at the 1.1 GW Thor offshore wind farm site in Denmark and has been contracted to install 63 units of the same model on the Gennaker offshore wind farm in Germany, starting in 2028.

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In 2020, Fred. Olsen Wincarrier initiated an upgrade programme for three of its jack-up vessels, Brave Tern, Bold Tern and Blue Tern, to equip them for the installation of wind turbines of up to 15 MW.

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In 2023, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier contracted Navantia for a further upgrade of its wind turbine installation vessel Brave Tern.

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