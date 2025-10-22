Back to overview

Haesong Offshore Wind, KEPCO Partner on Smart Fault Detection Tech for Subsea Cables

Business & Finance
October 22, 2025, by Adnan Memija

South Korea’s Haesong Offshore Wind has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) to introduce Smart Fault Locator (SFL) technology for submarine cable fault detection.

Haesong Kepco
Source: Haesong Offshore Wind via LinkedIn

The Haseong Offshore Wind 1-3 projects are managed and funded by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), while project development, including implementation, permitting, and technical development, is carried out by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), an offshore wind developer under CIP.

The 1 GW projects are planned to be built off the west coast of Shinan, Jeonnam.

The developer selected LS Cable & System and its subsidiary, LS Marine Solution, as the preferred supplier of subsea cables and the preferred bidder for installation work. Together, the two companies will deliver a fully integrated solution covering design, manufacturing, and installation for the offshore wind farms.

In July 2025, Haesong Offshore Wind signed a grid interconnection agreement with KEPCO for the projects.

The agreement enables the integration of 1 GW of renewable energy generated by the wind farms into KEPCO’s grid.

