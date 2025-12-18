Back to overview

South Korea’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm Commissioned

December 18, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The 100 MW Hanlim Offshore Wind Power Project in South Korea has been commissioned, according to the news from the country’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment (MCEE), which attended a completion ceremony on 15 December.

KEPCO Engineering & Construction (June 2024)

The project is built in the waters off Suwon-ri, Hallim-eup, Jeju, and is currently the largest offshore wind farm in commercial operation in Korea.

According to earlier information about the project, the wind farm comprises 18 Doosan 5.56 MW wind turbines, and according to earlier news from KEPCO Engineering & Construction, the final turbine was installed in June 2024.

The project investment came from Korea’s public power generation companies, such as Korea Electric Power Corporation, Korea Midland Power, and KEPCO Engineering & Construction, which led the entire process from development to operation.

“By configuring key facilities, including turbines, substructures, and cables, with domestically produced equipment, the project is being recognized as an exemplary case that both fosters the domestic industrial ecosystem in the offshore wind sector and strengthens its public interest”, MCEE said in a press release on 15 December.

In addition, three villages near the offshore wind farm formed a cooperative and invested a total of KRW 30 billion (around EUR 17 million), which accounts for 4.7 per cent of the total project cost. In this regard, the Hanlim Offshore Wind Power Project is an example of a community-benefit-sharing power generation project, in which annual dividends are returned to the local residents, MCEE says.

“Hanlim Offshore Wind Power is a model project successfully completed under the leadership of public enterprises by bringing together domestic technologies and manufacturing capabilities, and it has laid the cornerstone for the development of Korea’s offshore wind power industry”, said Second Vice Minister of Climate, Energy and Environment, Lee Hohyeon.

The completion ceremony for the Hanlim Jeju project was held shortly after the ceremony for the 96 MW Jeonnam 1 offshore wind project, Korea’s first privately owned offshore wind farm, which entered commercial operation earlier this year.

