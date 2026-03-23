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Vestas, Korean Companies Team Up to Strengthen Offshore Wind O&M Capabilities

Operations & Maintenance
March 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Vestas, KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering (KPS) and KMC Line have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support Korea’s offshore wind sector, specifically, the operation and maintenance (O&M) segment of the market.

Photo source: Vestas

According to Vestas, the MoU aims to accelerate the development of a skilled workforce and high‑quality offshore wind O&M capabilities in Korea.

Under the agreement, Vestas, KPS, and KMC will collaborate on establishing a wind power training centre and specialised O&M training programmes for offshore wind service technicians.

The three companies will also explore opportunities for collaboration in O&M activities in offshore wind projects in Korea.

“This partnership brings together complementary strengths: Vestas’ global expertise in wind turbine technology and services, KPS’ deep experience in power plant operations, and KMC’s capabilities in the maritime sector”, said Anders Brohm, General Manager of Vestas Korea.

“By working together, we aim to develop the specialized talent essential for the growth of Korea’s offshore wind industry, build a robust O&M ecosystem that supports long‑term project performance, and create lasting value for Korea’s wind energy industry.”

In December last year, Vestas received a wind turbine order for the Shinan-Ui offshore wind project, which marked the company’s first offshore wind order in South Korea. The deal for the 390 MW project includes 26 V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbines and a 20-year service agreement.

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The delivery of the 15 MW wind turbines is scheduled to start in 2027, with commercial operations of the 390 MW wind farm expected to begin in 2028.

Earlier this year, it was also announced that South Korea will get its first wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) capable of installing 15 MW turbines, with the first project being Shinan-Ui. The vessel is expected to enter service in 2028.

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