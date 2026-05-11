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TKF to Supply Inter-Array Cables for 1 GW Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Contracts & Tenders
May 11, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Dutch cable manufacturer TKF has secured a contract from Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the supply of inter-array cables for the first phase of the Zeevonk offshore wind project in the Netherlands.

Back in 2023, Vattenfall and TKF signed a multi-year framework agreement for 66 kV inter-array cables that applies to all fixed-bottom European offshore wind farms developed by Vattenfall. The agreement, signed in the fourth quarter of 2023, has an initial duration of three years and can be extended by five more years.

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The contract for the Zeevonk project covers the design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and supply of around 162 kilometres of 66 kV inter-array cables, including associated accessories and project management services. The cables will be manufactured at TKF’s facility in Eemshaven.

The agreement includes the use of lower-emission and recycled materials, including low-emission aluminium, recycled steel and recycled copper, alongside a bitumen-free cable design aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of the project.

Zeevonk will be built approximately 63 to 84 kilometres off the Dutch coast, near Bergen aan Zee, and will cover an area of around 650 square kilometres.

The joint venture between Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners won the rights for the 2 GW Zeevonk site (IJmuiden Ver Beta) in a tender in 2024. Immediately after securing the site, the partners announced that the offshore wind project would incorporate multiple technologies, as per the Dutch tender requirements for that offshore area.

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In 2025, the partners said the project would be built in two phases.

The first Zeevonk phase is scheduled to deliver 1 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2029, while the second phase, targeted for completion in 2032, will add another 1 GW of offshore wind and 500 MW of system integration capacity, including an electrolyser in the Port of Rotterdam to support green hydrogen production.

At the end of 2024, Google signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for 250 MW of energy capacity from the Zeevonk offshore wind project.

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