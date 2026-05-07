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Thistle Wind Partners Files Offshore Consent Application for 1 GW Bowdun Project

Fixed-Bottom
May 7, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) has submitted the offshore consent application for its Bowdun offshore wind farm to the Scottish Government’s Marine Directorate.

Located off the north-east coast of Scotland, 44 kilometres from Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire , the fixed-bottom offshore wind farm is planned to have up to 67 wind turbines and an installed capacity of up to 1 GW.

The offshore consent submission means both the onshore and offshore components of the project are now under determination. The onshore planning application was submitted to Aberdeenshire Council in November 2025.

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According to TWP, Bowdun is expected to support more than 700 jobs in Scotland during the estimated five-year construction period, alongside around 60 long-term positions linked to its future operations and maintenance (O&M) base.

The developer said it intends to work with local communities, suppliers and regional stakeholders as the project progresses, with north-east Scotland expected to play a key role in operations and servicing activities through the planned O&M base.

TWP, a joint venture of Qair, Belgium’s DEME Concessions, and Aspiravi International, won the seabed leasing rights for two offshore wind projects in the ScotWind auction in 2022, which were later named Bowdun and Ayre, with the latter being a floating wind farm.

In 2025, Qair acquired full ownership of the 1 GW Ayre floating wind project and exited the 1 GW Bowdun offshore wind farm.

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