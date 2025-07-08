Haesong KEPCO
Back to overview

Grid Interconnection Deal Sealed for 1 GW South Korean Offshore Wind Projects

Business & Finance
July 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Haesong Offshore Wind Company has signed a grid interconnection agreement with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) for the Haesong Offshore Wind 1 and Haesong Offshore Wind 3 projects.

Haesong Offshore Wind 1 and 3 projects are managed and funded by the Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), while project development, including implementation, permitting, and technical development, is carried out by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), an offshore wind developer under CIP.

This agreement enables the connection of 1 GW of renewable energy generated from the Haesong Offshore Wind 1 and 3 projects to KEPCO’s grid.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in the full-scale implementation of the Haesong Offshore Wind 1∙3 Projects. It also serves as a catalyst for Korea’s clean energy transition by securing stable transmission infrastructure, and we expect it to make a substantial contribution to the nationwide expansion of renewable energy, beyond just the Shinan region,” said Jonathan Spink, CEO of COP Korea.

According to the project company, this is the first case where a large-scale offshore wind project in the Shinan region has secured a commitment from KEPCO to utilise the 345 kV joint grid connection method.

“We will successfully carry out the subsequent steps including participation in wind power fixed-price auction and construction of grid connection facilities while also expanding joint use with neighbouring developers and advancing supply chain strategies. This will help invigorate the broader offshore wind ecosystem in the region and establish Shinan as a key hub of Korea’s offshore wind industry,” said Jungwoo Hong, Strategic Grid Director at Haesong Offshore Wind Company.

The Haesong project is planned to be built off the west coast of Shinan, Jeonnam. The developer has already signed two preferred supplier agreements for the offshore wind farms.

LS Cable & System was named the preferred supplier of subsea cables, while its subsidiary LS Marine Solution was selected as the preferred bidder for installation works.

Related Article

SUMMER SALE: Up to 50% off on advertising on offshoreWIND.biz

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily. Book your advertising space until 31 July and get up to 50% off!

SEE OFFER

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles