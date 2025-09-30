An image showing Baltica 2 & 3 projects' locations off Poland
Acteon Wins Work on 1.5 GW Polish Offshore Wind Farm

September 30, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The joint venture between Ørsted and PGE has awarded Acteon’s geo-services business line, UTEC, a structural monitoring contract for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, which the joint venture is building in Poland.

Under the contract, Acteon is responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of measurement and associated data acquisition systems for the 1.5 GW offshore wind farm, which will soon be built at a site some 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka.

The scope includes campaigns to measure a variety of data crucial to the structural integrity of the wind turbines for Baltica 2, from environmental and metocean to settlement, load and acceleration, corrosion and anode efficiency. This data will be integrated in real-time through Acteon’s proprietary NX2 digital platform. Acteon will execute the project-based systems integration and software development at its Technology Centre in Wokingham, UK, with the installation to take place in construction yards in Poland and other European locations, the company said in a press release on 30 September.

“The Baltica 2 contract is another significant testament to our capabilities to support the global offshore energy industry. We are proud to be leading the data-driven part of such an important energy transition project”, said Paul Smith, Executive Vice President of UTEC.

Ørsted and PGE took the final investment decision (FID) on Baltica 2 at the beginning of this year, moving the project into the construction phase. The first monopile foundations for the 1.5 GW project were recently produced by EEW. The monopiles for the Baltica 2 project are being supplied by two companies, EEW and Steelwind.

Baltica 2 will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines, for whose storage, pre-assembly, and offshore installation, the wind turbine manufacturer will use the Port of Gdansk.

The 1.5 GW offshore wind farm is planned to be fully commissioned by the end of 2027.

