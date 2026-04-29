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HEA Energy Secures O&M Contract for North Sea Offshore Wind Farm

Contracts & Tenders
April 29, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

HEA Energy has secured a new offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) contract in Europe, the company said via social media on 29 April, leaving the project and the client unnamed.

The campaign, to be carried out at an offshore wind farm in the North Sea, is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026.

The works will be performed by the jack-up barge HEA Hercules, which has recently been mobilised to the North Sea following maintenance and upgrade works in Rotterdam, HEA Energy said.

According to the company, the contract reflects growing demand for offshore maintenance and component replacement as larger and more advanced wind turbines enter operation.

“HEA Energy is scaling to meet this need, with an expanding and highly versatile vessel fleet purpose-built to support increasingly demanding offshore operations”, the company said.

Earlier this year, HEA Energy, through its UK-registered wholly-owned subsidiary Novastar Energy Holdings, secured a contract for Baltica 2, a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm being built by PGE and Ørsted in Poland.

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Back in 2023, HEA Energy bought three Seajacks jack-ups: Seajacks HydraSeajacks Leviathan and Seajacks Kraken for a total of USD 70 million (around EUR 64 million at the time) from Eneti, expanding its fleet of vessels that can support offshore wind operations.

Over the past year, HEA Hydra has been deployed on the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm in the UK and on a project in the US, where HEA Leviathan has also been working since 2025.

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