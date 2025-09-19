Baltic Towers Poland wind tower section
Back to overview

First Offshore Wind Turbine Tower Section Built Locally in Poland

Supply Chain
September 19, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The first offshore wind tower section has been produced at the new Baltic Towers facility in Gdańsk, Poland.

Baltic Towers Poland wind tower section
Source: Baltic Towers via LinkedIn

The event was attended by Minister of Climate and Environment Paulina Hennig-Kloska, Pomeranian Voivode Beata Rutkiewicz, Marshal of the Pomeranian Voivodeship Mieczysław Struk, Mayor of the City of Gdańsk Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, and representatives of the Government of Spain, as well as Members of the Management Board of the Industrial Development Agency and GRI Renewable Industries.

In 2023, Spain’s GRI Renewable Industries and the Polish Industrial Development Agency created a joint venture for the construction of a new offshore wind tower facility in Poland.

The factory is set to produce up to 150 wind tower sections annually, each measuring 50 metres in length, 11 metres in diameter, and weighing up to 500 tonnes.

Baltic Towers began production of the components at its facility located in the southern part of Ostrów Island in May of this year.

Related Article

In terms of other recent news from Poland, Van Oord completed the installation of 5 out of 76 Vestas 15 MW turbines at Baltic Power, the country’s first offshore wind farm, in August.

The 1.2 GW project, jointly developed by Orlen and Canada’s Northland Power, is scheduled for commissioning in 2026.

Another offshore wind farm that reached a significant milestone last month is Baltica 2, owned by PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Ørsted. In August, Boskalis started boulder clearance work at the site, located approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News
Related news

List of highlighted news articles