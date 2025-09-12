Seaway7 Dogger Bank C
All Monopiles Installed at World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Project Updates
September 12, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Seaway7’s Seaway Strashnov has installed the final monopile at Dogger Bank C, the third phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, the world’s biggest offshore wind farm under construction, in the UK.

Seaway7 Dogger Bank C
Source: Seaway7 via LinkedIn

This marks the completion of 277 monopile foundations installed by Seaway7 across Dogger Bank A, B, and C throughout the project’s phases.

Seaway7 secured a contract for Dogger Bank A and B in the summer of 2020, and the following year, the company was awarded another one for the same work on Dogger Bank C.

Seaway Strashnov started the work at Dogger Bank C in April 2025 after completing the installation of all 95 monopiles at the second phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

Installation of the transition pieces continues with Seaway Alfa Lift over the coming months to conclude Seaway7’s foundation scope.

At the end of last year, the company signed another vessel reservation agreement with Dogger Bank Wind Farm, a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn, to support the turbine transport and installation work.

The first two 1.2 GW phases will each comprise 95 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines. The third phase will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

