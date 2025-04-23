Dogger Bank A final TP
Monopile Installation Kicks Off at Third Dogger Bank Wind Farm Phase

Project Updates
April 23, 2025, by Adnan Memija

After installing all 95 monopiles at Dogger Bank B, the offshore installation vessel Seaway Strashnov has moved on to the third phase of the UK’s Dogger Bank Wind Farm, where it has now begun foundation work at Dogger Bank C.

Seaway Strashnov and Seaway Alfa Lift commenced the installation work at Dogger Bank B in the spring of 2024, after completing the work at Dogger Bank A, where wind turbine installation is currently underway.

Seaway Strashnov completed the installation of the remaining two monopiles, while Seaway Alfa Lift will return to the site to install the final five transition pieces (TPs).

On 22 April, Seaway Strashnov kicked off the same work on the third phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, according to the latest notice to mariners. The monopile installation is expected to take place until approximately the fourth quarter of 2025.

Seaway7 secured a contract for Dogger Bank A and B in the summer of 2020, and the following year, the company was awarded another one for the same work on Dogger Bank C.

The monopiles and transition pieces (TPs) are manufactured by Sif and Smulders, who are the suppliers for all three phases of the 3.6 GW project.

The first two 1.2 GW phases, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, will each comprise 95 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines. The third phase, Dogger Bank C, will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is owned by SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent).

