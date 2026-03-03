Back to overview

First Turbine Up at Dogger Bank B Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
March 3, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The first of the 95 GE Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines has been installed at Dogger Bank B, the second phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK.

This is according to the information in a Notice to Mariners issued by the project on 2 March, which states the wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Voltaire continues to work within the array site, with the commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) IWS Skywalker also at Dogger Bank B providing construction support.

Jan De Nul’s WTIV Voltaire completed the installation of wind turbines on Dogger Bank A in the second half of February and immediately moved on to the same work on Dogger Bank B.

Related Article

The installation of Dogger Bank B wind turbines will continue until approximately the second quarter of 2027.

All 277 foundations have been installed across the three 1.2 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm sites, with inter-array cable work completed on the first two phases.

While Dogger Bank A and B each comprise 95 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines, the third phase, Dogger Bank C, will feature 87 GE Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm project is owned by the consortium of SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn, which are also planning to build Dogger Bank D, the fourth phase of what is already set to become the world’s biggest wind farm.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News