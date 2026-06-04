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Nordseecluster A Receives Key DNV Certification Ahead of Wind Turbine Installation

Fixed-Bottom
June 4, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

DNV has certified the third milestone for the Nordseecluster A offshore wind project in Germany, clearing the way for the installation of wind turbines at the site in the German North Sea.

Photo source: DNV

The certification, issued under the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) standard, confirms that the project’s design, installation, operation and decommissioning planning comply with regulatory requirements.

“The DNV certification for the third BSH release is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our teams and partners. The transition from planning and design to physical construction brings us a step closer to deliver clean, reliable energy to support Germany’s climate ambitions”, said Sven Schulemann, Nordseecluster Project Director.

Nordseecluster is being developed by RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) in two phases, A and B, with a planned total capacity of up to 1.6 GW. The Nordseecluster A phase comprises the NC 1 and NC 2 offshore wind farms, where both offshore substations and all monopile foundations have already been installed.

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RWE took the final investment decision (FID) on Nordseecluster A in 2024. The project will comprise 44 Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and deliver a total installed capacity of 660 MW once fully commissioned in early 2027.

The second phase, Nordseecluster B, is set to add a further 900 MW through the installation of 60 additional turbines, with commissioning planned from 2029. 

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