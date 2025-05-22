Back to overview

Final Dogger Bank Wind Farm Offshore Substation Installed

Grid Connection
May 22, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The jacket foundation and the topside for Dogger Bank C, the third phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, have been installed in the UK.

According to the recent Notice to Mariners from the project, Heerema Marine Contractors’ semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir installed the jacket foundation and the topside at the Dogger Bank C site.

The substation platform will undergo a commissioning phase until approximately 11 September 2025.

The HEA Hydra vessel will jack up and connect to the Dogger Bank C platform by a fixed gangway. The ship will remain on site during the commissioning phase, acting as the accommodation platform and emergency evacuation vessel. The platform supply vessel (PSV) FS Balmoral will support HEA Hydra, carrying out regular supply runs to the offshore site.

The loadout of the substation jacket was completed at Navantia Seanergies’ Puerto Real facilities in Spain in April this year. Aibel awarded Navantia Seanergies the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work as a subcontractor.

Heerema Marine Contractors was responsible for the installation of the jacket foundation, main piles, and the topside for Dogger Bank C under a contract inked with the developers in March 2022.

The substations for Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B are already installed at the site located more than 130 kilometres off the Yorkshire coast in the UK.

The installation of the monopiles at Dogger Bank C began in April this year. The work is being carried out by Seaway7’s Seaway Strashnov and is expected to continue until approximately the fourth quarter of 2025. So far, 14 out of 87 units are placed on the seabed, according to the notice.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is owned by SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent).

The first two 1.2 GW phases will comprise 95 Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines each, and Dogger Bank C will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

