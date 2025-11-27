Back to overview

All 277 Monopile Foundations Installed at 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
November 27, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Seaway7 has installed the last of the total of 277 transition pieces (TPs) on Dogger Bank Wind Farm, the 3.6 GW offshore wind project in the UK North Sea, marking the completion of all foundation installation work.

Photo: Seaway7

The company’s heavy-lift vessel, Seaway Alfa Lift, started TP transport and installation work on Dogger Bank C, the project’s third phase, on 19 May, a few weeks after Seaway Strashnov installed the first monopile at the site in April.

The final monopile was installed in September, and Seaway Alfa Lift installed the 87th and final transition piece onto its corresponding monopile foundation at Dogger Bank C in late November.

With the first two phases, Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, comprising 95 monopiles and 95 TPs each, Seaway7 has installed 554 foundation assets on the 3.6 GW offshore wind farm.

“Today we’re celebrating the safe and successful installation of more than 500 foundation assets across the three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm over the last three years. During this time, we’ve enjoyed a strong partnership with Seaway7 and its sub-suppliers who together, have navigated a hugely demanding and complex engineering challenge“, said Alan Evans, Senior Project Manager on Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

“We now have the solid foundations in place to support our 277 generating assets that will make a significant contribution to a cleaner, more secure and affordable renewable-led energy system.” 

The 3.6 GW offshore wind farm, currently the largest such project under construction, will comprise 277 GE Haliade-X wind turbines. The first two 1.2 GW phases will each comprise 95 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines, while the third phase will feature 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

“Installing the foundations for the world’s largest offshore wind farm is an enormous achievement. Over the three years, hundreds of components and over a thousand lifts have been completed – representing a phenomenal scale in offshore construction. Installing the full scope across all three project phases enabled us to optimise safety, performance, and efficiency“, said Bruce Willox, Project and Operations Director, Seaway7.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is expected to be fully commissioned next year.

The project is owned by SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent).

