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GE Vernova to Continue Dogger Bank Wind Turbine Installation from Maraen Port of Nigg

Ports & Logistics
May 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

GE Vernova has selected Maraen Port of Nigg in Scotland as a marshalling port for wind turbine components for Dogger Bank B and C.

Dogger Bank WTG components at Maraen Port of Nigg; Photo source: Maraen

For Dogger Bank A, and initially also Dogger Bank B, GE Vernova used Able Seaton Port in Hartlepool as the marshalling port.

Under the new agreement, the port facility in the Scottish Highlands will be used to store and prepare GE Vernova’s Haliade-X turbine components before they are loaded onto installation vessels for transport to the Dogger Bank site in the North Sea.

Port of Nigg was acquired by Mitsui & Co. and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) in 2025 and is operated by Maraen as part of the UK’s offshore energy and Green Freeport infrastructure network. The port operator said that the deep-water quays, large laydown areas, and heavy ground loading capabilities make the facility well-suited to support large-scale offshore wind logistics and installation campaigns.

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The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank project is being built off the coast of England in three 1.2 GW phases by a joint venture between SSE, Equinor and Vårgrønn. Once complete, it will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

All wind turbines have been installed on Dogger Bank A, and the first turbines are now also in place at the Dogger Bank B site.  According to earlier information about the project, wind turbine installation on Dogger Bank B will be underway until approximately the second quarter of 2027.

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Dogger Bank A and B will each comprise 95 GE Haliade-X 13 MW turbines, while the third phase, Dogger Bank C, will feature 87 GE Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

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