An aerial photo of wind turbines and a red vessel at Dogger Bank Wind Farm
All Wind Turbines Up at Dogger Bank A, WTIV Voltaire En Route to Dogger Bank B

February 23, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The 95th and final wind turbine has been installed at the 1.2 GW Dogger Bank A offshore wind farm, the first phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the UK. The wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) Voltaire, which carried out the installation on Dogger Bank A, is now on its way to do the same work on Dogger Bank B.

The final GE Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbine on Dogger Bank A was installed in the first half of this month, according to notices of operations issued by the project in February.

In a trading update for its third quarter, published on 4 February, SSE said the turbine installation on Dogger Bank A was nearing completion, with the final unit set to be installed in the next available weather window, and installation to then immediately commence on the second phase, Dogger Bank B.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm team’s weekly notice of operations from 16 February states that the final wind turbine was in place. In a notice issued for Dogger Bank B on the same day, the project team said Voltaire would start wind turbine installation around 21 February and continue until approximately the second quarter of 2027.

AIS data for Jan De Nul’s WTIV Voltaire that is available online shows the vessel is en route to the Dogger Bank B site, after departing Teesport on 22 February.

For Dogger Bank A, SSE said in its Q3 trading statement that commissioning work on the 1.2 GW wind farm was expected to be completed later this year.

Dogger Bank B, the second 1.2 GW phase, will also comprise 95 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines, while the third phase will feature 87 GE Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

All 277 foundations have been installed across the three Dogger Bank Wind Farm sites, with inter-array cable work and other offshore activities ongoing on the last two phases.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm project is owned by the consortium of SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Vårgrønn.

