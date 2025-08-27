PALFINGER MARINE supplies service cranes for Poland's largest offshore wind farm.
Palfinger to Deliver Cranes for Poland’s Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Business & Finance
August 27, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Palfinger Marine has been selected to supply more than 100 fully electric fixed boom service cranes for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland, developed by  PGE and Ørsted.

Source: Palfinger Marine

A total of 107 fully electric fixed boom service cranes will be installed on the service platforms of each turbine, ensuring the safe transfer of spare parts and tools during maintenance and repair operations.

These cranes will be delivered from September 2025 to March 2026.

One additional PF120 unit will be provided for training purposes, allowing maintenance teams to prepare for their work under realistic offshore conditions.

According to Palfinger Marine, this contract makes it the third offshore wind farm in Poland to rely on the company’s technology, further strengthening its footprint in the European offshore wind sector.

The Baltica 2 offshore wind farm will comprise 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines, for whose storage, pre-assembly, and offshore installation, the wind turbine manufacturer will use the Port of Gdansk.

Navantia-Windar will be supplying 77 monopile foundations for the project’s turbines and substations, while Steelwind Nordenham will deliver the remaining 34 wind turbine foundations.

This month, the production of secondary steel structures commenced, as well as boulder clearance work at the site located approximately 40 kilometres off the Polish coast near Ustka.

