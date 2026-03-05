Back to overview

Palfinger Wins Contract to Supply Cranes for Formosa 4 Offshore Wind Farm

Supply Chain
March 5, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Palfinger has secured a contract to supply PF 200 fully electric offshore cranes for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

Illustration. Source: Palfinger

As part of the contract for Synera Renewables Taiwan (SRE), Palfinger will supply 35 units of PF 200 fully electric offshore cranes, each with a 7-meter outreach. They will be installed on jacket foundations equipped with 14 MW Siemens Energy turbines.

”A modular design, high corrosion resistance and easy maintenance provide turnkey value for SRE by minimizing vessel time, reducing operational risk and accelerating project schedules,” said Alexander Lee, Regional Sales Director APAC at Palfinger.

This marks the company’s eleventh project in Taiwan and the ninth wind farm to be equipped with its service platform cranes.

Deliveries will take place between the second and third quarters of 2026, with installation and commissioning scheduled in Taiwan within the same year. Once delivered, this will bring the installed base in Taiwan to 271 offshore wind cranes.

Iavor M. Markov, Global Key Account & Segment Manager Offshore Wind at Palfinger, said: ”The constantly increasing footprint of our reliable fully electric lifting solutions for offshore wind is a great sign of the trust of our customers in our lifting solutions and their qualities. Our global experience and cooperative approach as a reliable equipment and service partner brings benefits to the local Taiwanese market.”

Related Article

The Formosa 4 wind farm located 18 to 20 kilometers off the coast of Miaoli County, covering 58 km², It comprises 35 14 MW Siemens Gamesa wind turbines with an installed capacity of 495 MW.

”With our service setup in Taichung, we are prepared to further increase our resources to ensure our team is ready to serve the demands of tomorrow,” Lee said.

Palfinger also added that this focus is fully aligned with the new Strategy 2030+, which positions service as a key must-win action field to strengthen customer proximity and deliver sustainable value throughout the entire operational lifetime.

Related Article

The Formosa 4 offshore wind farm secured capacity in the first round of Taiwan’s Phase 3 auction in 2022 and obtained an establishment permit in late 2024.

Throughout 2025, SRE has signed agreements with the project’s main contractors, including the local manufacturer Century Wind Power (CWP), which will supply 35 jacket foundations for the wind turbines.

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) will carry out the transportation and installation of the 35 turbine foundations and the offshore substation.

The project’s export cables will be installed by Jan De Nul, while Seaway7 will install the inter-array cables.

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News