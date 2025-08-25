15 MW Siemens Gamesa Turbines for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Farm
Luxcara Reserves Siemens Gamesa Turbines for 1.5 GW Waterekke, Eyes Switch from Mingyang’s for Neighbouring Project

Business & Finance
August 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Luxcara has signed a capacity reservation agreement with Siemens Gamesa for the delivery of 97 15 MW turbines for its Waterekke offshore wind project in Germany. The Hamburg-based company is also examining the use of the same Siemens Gamesa turbines for the 300 MW Waterkant offshore wind farm.

The approval documents for the 1.5 GW Waterekke offshore wind farm were submitted to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) on time, according to Luxcara.

In August 2024, the bidding entity, Waterekke Energy GmbH, won the right to build the 1.5 GW Waterekke project on site N-9.3. Milestones for the wind farm, including comprehensive geotechnical and environmental investigations, have already been completed.

The offshore wind project is scheduled to be connected to the national transmission grid in 2029.

After the award for Waterekke, Luxcara also began investigating synergies with the neighbouring 300 MW Waterkant project. The developer said it now sees potential in bundling procurement processes and contract awards, as well as in joint installation campaigns and coordinated operations.

Luxcara is also exploring the use of Siemens Gamesa turbines for the Waterkant wind farm, for which the developer initially signed a preferred supplier deal with China’s Mingyang Smart Energy in July 2024. For this project, the company has now additionally reserved 19 Siemens Gamesa turbines of the same type.

The considered turbine change has been addressed with the relevant approval authorities and the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy, and the project partners have been informed, according to Luxcara.

“With the award of our 1.5 GW Waterekke project in late summer 2024, we reached an important milestone, and we are pleased to have reserved 97 wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa for this project alone. To explore possible synergies, we are examining the possibility of using Siemens Gamesa turbines for the neighboring Waterkant project as well. This would enable us to coordinate the development, construction, and operation of both projects more closely,” said Holger Matthiesen, managing director of the two project companies.

Waterkant is planned to be constructed on site N-6.7, located in the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the North Sea.

Waterkant Energy GmbH won the right to build the wind farm in the German offshore wind auction in the summer of 2023.

The turbines will be transported and installed by DEME Offshore Norway (formerly Havfram) under a contract signed with the developer in 2024. TKF will supply the inter-array cables for the project.

