Luxcara TKF Waterkant
Luxcara Taps TKF for Waterkant Inter-Array Cables

April 9, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Luxcara has signed an inter-array cable contract with Twentsche Kabelfabriek BV (TKF) for the Waterkant offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Under this contract, TKF will be responsible for the 66 kV inter-array aluminum core cables and accessories, totalling 130 kilometres. 

The supply scope includes the engineering, manufacturing, testing, and delivery of the inter-array cables and corresponding accessories to ensure seamless connections between the Waterkant offshore installations and Amprion’s converter platform, said Luxcara.

The subsea cables will be produced in TKF’s carbon-neutral factory in Eemshaven, the Netherlands.

The Waterkant offshore wind farm will be built on site N-6.7, located in the German Economic Exclusive Zone (EEZ). Luxcara won the right to build the 296 MW project in the 2023 offshore wind auction.

The site is located next to a cluster of existing offshore wind farms approximately 90 kilometres from the island of Borkum.

Waterkant will feature 16 18.5 MW wind turbines, supplied by China’s Mingyang Smart Energy. The units will be installed by Havfram under a contract signed with the developer in 2024.

The offshore wind farm is planned to be connected to the national transmission grid as early as 2028 to generate clean electricity for approximately 400,000 households.

