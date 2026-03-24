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First Power Flows from Biggest US Offshore Wind Farm

Wind Farm Update
March 24, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project, being built by Dominion Energy off Virginia Beach, has produced first power.

“Today, CVOW delivered its first power to the grid—right on schedule. This achievement marks another important step forward, adding much‑needed electricity to help meet the fastest‑growing power demand in the country”, Robert Blue, CEO at Dominion Energy, said on 23 March via social media. “This project is a critical part of Virginia’s all‑of‑the‑above energy strategy. As additional turbines are installed, CVOW will continue delivering more power on the path to full completion early next year.”

The first of CVOW’s 176 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW wind turbines was installed in January by Charybdis, the first Jones Act-compliant wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), commissioned by Dominion Energy and built at Seatrium’s AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas.

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Offshore construction on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project started in 2024.

On 22 December 2025, the project was issued a stop-work order by the US government, together with four other offshore wind farms under construction. Dominion Energy filed for a temporary restraining order and an injunction in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on 23 December, and was granted a preliminary injunction on 16 January, which allowed the construction to continue.

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Once fully commissioned in early 2027, CVOW will become the biggest US offshore wind farm and, with an installed capacity of 2.6 GW, one of the biggest in the world today.

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