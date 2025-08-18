Back to overview

Japanese Renewable Energy Developer to Deploy Shoreline’s AI-Powered Platform on Offshore Wind Projects

Business & Finance
August 18, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Japanese offshore wind developer ENEOS Renewable Energy (ERE) has entered into an agreement with Shoreline Wind, a Norwegian provider of SaaS solutions for the wind energy industry, to deploy Shoreline’s AI-powered platform to optimise construction and O&M of its offshore wind projects.

According to Shoreline, its digital platform is designed to manage the full lifecycle of wind farms, and ERE will use it to tackle key challenges such as complex logistics, unpredictable weather, and tight supply chains across all project stages, from initial project planning and simulation to long-term operations and maintenance.

“Shoreline’s AI-powered solution will enable us to create more efficient and cost-effective strategies for construction and ongoing operations and maintenance across all of our projects. Shoreline’s technology will also help to accelerate Japan’s ambitious offshore wind targets”, said an ERE spokesperson.

“The Shoreline platform simplifies offshore wind farm operations, mitigating risk and uncovering hidden efficiencies across the entire supply chain. By implementing our platform, hopefully we can help ERE deliver these benefits for Japan”, said Ole-Erik Endrerud, Founder and Chief Product Officer at Shoreline Wind.

