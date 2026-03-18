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GWEC, JWPA Join Forces on Offshore Wind in Japan

Industry
March 18, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Japan Wind Power Association (JWPA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and accelerate offshore wind development in Japan.

Photo source: GWEC

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration between the two organisations, aimed at promoting knowledge exchange, enhancing industry and supply chain networks, and supporting the sustainable growth of Japan’s offshore wind sector, GWEC said.

Through the partnership, GWEC and JWPA intend to leverage global expertise and best practices to reinforce the international competitiveness of Japan’s offshore wind industry.

Under the MoU, the organisations will cooperate on a best-efforts basis in several areas, including facilitating business interactions through networking and trade shows, promoting engagement between members, and organising capacity-building programmes, workshops, and training.

The collaboration also covers the development of joint publications on policy enablers such as finance, supply chain development, and regional carbon market integration, as well as the exchange of information and support for events and communications.

In addition, GWEC and JWPA will engage in regular dialogue to exchange best practices on offshore wind policy and regulatory frameworks, including harmonised standards in the Asia-Pacific region.

“This MOU with GWEC marks an important step in aligning Japan’s offshore wind industry more closely with global developments. By strengthening supply chains and enhancing the policy and regulatory environment through international collaboration, we are committed to achieving steady and sustainable growth of offshore wind in Japan”, said Masaru Akiyoshi, JWPA President.

Japan aims to have 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and 30-45 GW by 2040, including floating wind, as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

At the beginning of this year, the country reached two significant milestones, with its first commercial floating wind farm and its largest offshore wind farm both enering operation.

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“Japan is one of the key markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Through this partnership, we will share global best practices and expertise in market design to actively support the continued growth of offshore wind in Japan”, said Rebecca Williams, Deputy CEO of GWEC.

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