Back to overview

Floating Wind Tech Developer Zooms In on AI | Aikido Unveils Data Centre Concept, Selected for NVIDIA Programme

Floating Wind
March 12, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

US-based floating wind foundation developer Aikido Technologies has announced two developments linking its floating wind platform with artificial intelligence (AI), including the launch of an AI-focused offshore data centre platform and its selection for an AI startup programme run by NVIDIA.

Aikido Technologies

The company recently unveiled AO60DC, a floating offshore wind platform designed to co-locate renewable energy generation, battery storage and AI-grade computing infrastructure.

The concept combines Aikido’s semi-submersible floating platform with prefabricated data centre modules integrated into the structure, allowing the units to be assembled more quickly than conventional offshore structures, according to the company.

AO60DC is designed to host 10–12 MW of AI computing capacity alongside a 15–18 MW offshore wind turbine, with integrated battery storage to support operations.  

According to Aikido, the system aims to deploy AI computing infrastructure directly at the source of renewable energy, addressing growing challenges related to the availability of energy, land and cooling resources for large data centres. The ocean environment can provide abundant space and natural cooling, while the onboard turbine and batteries would power the majority of the computing load.

READ MORE

“Before we go off-world, we should go offshore”, said Sam Kanner, CEO of Aikido Technologies. “First movers in the O&G industry exploited deepwater resources over 40 years ago and reaped massive benefits. Aikido is well positioned to integrate proven, offshore components with typical data hall construction techniques to build GW-scale AI factories faster, cleaner, cheaper and more efficiently than conventional techniques.”

The platforms are designed for deployment in projects ranging from around 30 MW to more than 1 GW of IT capacity, potentially enabling large-scale AI infrastructure powered by offshore renewable energy.

Aikido is currently developing a proof-of-concept unit in Norway, with deployment expected later this year. The company is targeting the first commercial project for the UK, with a planned operational date of 2028. A site has already been identified, and detailed engineering and commercial discussions are underway, Aikido said.

Related Article

The floating wind technology developer also said it was selected for the NVIDIA Inception programme, an initiative supporting AI startups with technology resources and development support, and that the company has already received early interest from AI inference customers.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News