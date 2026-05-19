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Mingyang and SF Express Partner on Digital Offshore Wind O&M Strategy

Operations & Maintenance
May 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Mingyang Smart Energy has entered into a framework partnership with SF Express to develop digital intelligence-driven offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) solutions.

Mingyang Smart Energy

According to Mingyang, the collaboration will focus on “technology-powered, sea-air integrated, smart collaborative” innovation, including intelligent transport, spare parts management and predictive maintenance systems.

The companies said the partnership will target joint applications for national R&D programmes on digital twin-enabled transport of large wind components and integrated sea-air intelligent O&M. It also includes plans to develop industry white papers and technical specifications based on validated algorithms, workflows and management practices.

The offshore wind turbine manufacturer said the initiative will deploy AIoT sensors on critical components such as turbine blades to enable real-time condition monitoring, with automated triggering of spare parts pre-allocation and maintenance work orders at early signs of damage, shifting maintenance approaches from reactive to predictive.

Mingyang says it operates in more than 60 countries with 155 GW of new energy projects delivered and over 25,000 turbines installed globally, and that the new partnership supports its broader digitalisation strategy in the offshore wind sector.

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SF Express, described as Asia’s largest and the world’s fourth-largest integrated logistics provider, will contribute its “Sky Network + Ground Network + Information Network” infrastructure, alongside capabilities in AI, IoT and digital twin technologies, according to Mingyang.

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