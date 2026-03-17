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Chartwell Marine, Japanese Shipbuilders’ Association Team Up on Local Construction of SOVs, CTVs

Vessels
March 17, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

UK-based Chartwell Marine and the Cooperative Association of Japan Shipbuilders (CAJS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the development and local construction of offshore wind vessels, primarily crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and service operation vessels (SOVs) that will serve Japan’s offshore wind industry.

Photo source: Chartwell Marine

The collaboration will focus on SOVs and CTVs based on Chartwell Marine’s conceptual designs that have been introduced in Japan through a Nippon Foundation-supported programme led by CAJS, an industry organisation representing 59 shipyards in Japan.

The companies said that under the MoU, they would work together to support Japanese shipowners, operators and shipyards on potential vessel projects and the early stages of design development, with CAJS acting as a bridge between domestic stakeholders and Chartwell.

“As Japan’s offshore wind sector ramps up and demand for locally built support vessels grows, collaboration with experienced international design partners is increasingly important. Chartwell brings extensive experience in the design and delivery of proven CTV and SOV vessels operating in global markets”, said Hiroyuki Nishida, Managing Director of the Cooperative Association of Japan Shipbuilders.

“By working together, we can help support the development of locally constructed vessels and contribute to the long-term growth of the industry.”

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In a press release on 16 March, the companies said that the MoU may also be extended in the future to support other advanced vessel types, including battery-powered and hybrid high-speed passenger vessels.

“We are pleased to formalise our collaboration with CAJS, building on the work we have been doing together since 2023. Their efforts in connecting shipyards and enabling cooperation are helping lay the foundations for a stronger offshore wind vessel supply chain in Japan. We look forward to continuing to work closely with CAJS and Japanese stakeholders as the offshore wind sector scales up”, said Andy Page, Managing Director of Chartwell Marine.

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