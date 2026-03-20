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Ørsted-Backed UK Programme Selects Two Firms for AI Offshore Wind O&M Solutions

Innovation
March 20, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Digital Catapult, in partnership with the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and Ørsted, has selected two UK companies to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions aimed at improving offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M).

The companies, AIM Group and Entopy, were chosen through the Digital Innovation Challenge to adapt and enhance existing digital and AI solutions for application in offshore wind.

The Digital Innovation Challenge was launched in September 2025 to address increasing demand for more efficient and scalable O&M solutions as the offshore wind sector expands and a growing number of assets enter the operational phase. The programme targets the use of data and digital tools to improve asset performance and decision-making.  

Under the initiative, AIM Group will develop AI-based technology for structural risk management, designed to detect early-stage defects in assets and predict how they evolve. Entopy will advance its ‘Unified Operational Intelligence’ platform, which enables operators to understand how disruptions propagate across complex infrastructure systems and impact overall performance.  

Both companies will receive support over six months from Digital Catapult and ORE Catapult, including technical consultancy, sector expertise, and guidance on implementing AI solutions in offshore wind environments. The programme also includes collaboration with Ørsted, with potential opportunities to further develop and pilot the technologies across its portfolio, including its 12 operational offshore wind farms in the UK.

“Ørsted has the largest operating offshore wind fleet in the UK, and we know there is untapped potential from the data we already have that digital and AI solutions can unlock”, said Alex Louden, Head of UK&IE Innovation Hub, Ørsted.

“Through the Digital Innovation Challenge competition phase, we scouted the incredible breadth of solutions being developed in the UK across different sectors. Now, we get to work much more closely with two of the most promising solutions, developed by AIM Group and Entopy. These solutions can enable greater insight into our assets’ health and improve our operational decision-making. The support provided through the challenge will help AIM Group and Entopy increase the technical maturity of their solutions in offshore wind and nail down product-market fit.”

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