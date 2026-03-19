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FLOWRA, Lloyd’s Register Sign Floating Wind Collaboration Agreement

Industry
March 19, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Japan’s Floating Offshore Wind Power Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) and Lloyd’s Register have entered into a collaboration agreement to explore joint work on floating offshore wind development.

Photo source: Lloyd’s Register

Under the agreement, structured as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two parties will explore technology development cooperation in the field of floating offshore wind, according to a press release issued by Lloyd’s Register on 17 March.

“Through our collaboration with FLOWRA, LR brings its global certification and energy asset assurance expertise to help reduce technical risk, to optimise projects’ development costs and reduce uncertainties to accelerate the deployment of floating wind”, said Manuel Ruiz, Renewables Director, Lloyd’s Register.

For FLOWRA, the MoU with Lloyd’s Register is the latest in a series of cooperation agreements the Association has signed since its establishment in 2024.

Last year, FLOWRA entered an MoU with the UK’s Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE Catapult) and, separately, the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) to explore technology development cooperation in the field of floating offshore wind. The organisation also signed collaboration agreements with DNV, ClassNK and ABS, among others.

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“Through our collaboration with Lloyd’s Register, we believe that we will be able to execute technological development in line with global standards, incorporating international standards and expertise in design, construction, and operation, and enabling Japan’s floating offshore wind technology to gain further trust in the global market”, said Masakatsu Terazaki, Chairperson of FLOWRA Board of Directors.

“We strongly hope that this cooperation agreement will contribute to the development of floating offshore wind in Japan and worldwide and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable future.”

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