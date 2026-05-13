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Føn Energy Services Mobilises for ‘Busiest Season to Date’ on 14 Offshore Wind Farms

Operations & Maintenance
May 13, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Føn Energy Services has launched what it says will be its busiest offshore wind season to date, with inspection and repair campaigns underway across 14 offshore wind farms in the Netherlands, Scotland, Germany and Poland.

Føn Energy Services

The company has mobilised technicians, vessels, diving teams, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) spreads, and survey equipment to support above- and below-water inspection scopes across offshore wind farms in the North Sea and Baltic Sea during the 2026 season.

This year marks the start of Føn’s five-year framework agreement with Eneco on six offshore wind farms in the Netherlands, where subsea and above-water activities have now started. As reported in November 2025, the contract with Eneco covers Borssele 3&4Borssele 5, Eneco LuchterduinenHollandse Kust NoordHollandse Kust West VI, and Prinses Amaliawindpark

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At the same time, the company is continuing work for Vattenfall and Shell at Offshore Windpark Egmond aan Zee (OWEZ), the Netherlands’ first offshore wind farm.

In Scotland, Føn is entering the third operational year of its inspection programme for Ocean Winds at the Moray East and Moray West projects.

The company said on 12 May that it had also commenced work on several projects in the German sectors of the North Sea and the Baltic Sea.

According to Føn, the combined portfolio of projects it is now engaged in covers more than 900 offshore wind assets supplying electricity to around 10 million households, making it the largest inspection campaign in the company’s history.

During its 2026 campaigns, Føn will conduct inspections of subsea structures, monopiles, scour protection systems, cable protection systems, turbine foundations, transition pieces, external structures and hard-to-access above-water assets. The company said its technicians are carrying out the work using special inspection software, covering boat landings, platforms, internal structures and safety-critical components.

The company also said it had increased technician numbers ahead of the season and continues to invest in training, supply chain partnerships and mobilisation capabilities through its bases in the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and the UK.

“After a steady growth over the past couple of years, 2026 is a defining year for our team”, said Peter Van Veen, Project Director Offshore Wind at Føn Energy Services. “Running operations in over fourteen different wind farms across four countries—creating as many synergies as possible to achieve the most efficient delivery for our clients—is exactly what FØN was built for. By combining scopes, we drive down costs, reduce emissions per asset visited, and give our clients the data-driven insight they need to make confident decisions about their assets.”

Føn Energy Services was established in 2022 by Norway-based Akastor ASA and IKM Industrial Group. In 2024, the company announced the acquisition of the Dutch offshore wind farm services company, C-Ventus, as part of a merger to bolster its offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) capabilities.

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