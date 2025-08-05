Glamox Fengmiao 1 lights
Glamox to Light Up 495 MW Taiwanese Offshore Wind Farm

August 5, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Glamox has won contracts to light the turbine foundation transition pieces for the 495 MW Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm in Taiwan, being developed by Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) on behalf of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Glamox will provide approximately 920 marine-certified LED luminaires to illuminate the jacket foundation transition pieces for 33 turbines.

The company will supply 35 RLX C floodlights and 884 MIR G2 WOF luminaires. The LED lighting has a designed lifespan of 100,000 hours at 45°C. Both types of light are also equipped with a three-hour battery pack in case of a power outage.

The lighting will be delivered in the summer of 2025. It will be installed by SK oceanplant in Goseong County, South Korea, and by ProCon Taiwan at Century Wind Power’s yard in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

“This is the third Taiwanese wind farm project we have recently secured. It follows the Hai Long Wind Farm 2 and 3 and the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 projects that we announced in March 2024,” said Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer of Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind business.

The foundations are designed to support the V236-15.0 MW turbines, supplied by Vestas. The structures will be installed by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) under a contract signed with the developer in January 2025.

The construction of the Fengmiao 1 offshore wind farm, located 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung, is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

