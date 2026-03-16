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Construction of Vineyard Wind 1 Completed

Wind Farm Update
March 16, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

All wind turbines have been installed at the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm, according to US media and Oceantic Network, the country’s offshore renewable energy industry organisation.

Located approximately 24 kilometres (15 miles) south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, the 806 MW project features 62 GE Vernova Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines, each equipped with a 220-metre rotor and 107-metre blades.

Wind turbine installation commenced in September 2023, and Vineyard Wind 1, developed by a joint venture between Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), began delivering power to the grid in early 2024.

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During construction, Vineyard Wind 1 faced several challenges, including issues related to wind turbine blades and regulatory actions that temporarily halted project activities.

In July 2024, a blade from one of GE Vernova’s Haliade-X turbines broke due to a manufacturing deviation, prompting inspections and a programme to remove and replace blades manufactured at the company’s facility in Gaspé, Canada, after additional units were found to have insufficient bonding. The incident led to regulatory scrutiny and the implementation of mitigation measures, including enhanced inspections and monitoring systems for installed blades.

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The project was also one of the five offshore wind farms under construction in the US affected by a stop-work order issued by the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in December 2025, which temporarily suspended construction activities.

At the time the stop-work order was issued, the Vineyard Wind joint venture said the project was about 95 per cent complete, with only one turbine to be installed, blades on ten wind turbines to be replaced, and the remaining 18 wind turbines to be brought online.

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In a legal action initiated by the developer following the pause of construction activities, which sought a preliminary injunction, Vineyard Wind said the stop-work order was jeopardising the completion plan, as a crucial vessel, DEME’s jack-up vessel Sea Installer, which GE Vernova was using for the installation of wind turbines, was chartered under the project’s existing timeline, which has 31 March as the completion date.

The news about the final wind turbine being installed on Vineyard Wind 1 came around the same time as the news that Revolution Wind, owned by Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables, began delivering electricity to the New England grid.

“U.S. offshore wind powers forward. With the third U.S. project now delivering desperately-needed electricity to the grid—and lowering winter energy bills for millions of Americans—the domestic offshore wind industry is demonstrating its true potential every day”, Oceantic Network sai in a statement following the updates on the two projects.

“The burgeoning, 40-state supply chain supported installation across five different projects simultaneously—a feat rivaled by few other markets—while creating more than 12,000 jobs and driving $25 billion of American investments flowing directly into our shipyards, ports, and manufacturing centers. Together, these milestones underscore that offshore wind is not a future promise, but a proven, homegrown energy resource delivering real reliability, affordability, and economic benefits today.”

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