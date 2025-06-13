topside Dieppe le Treport Le Havre
Substation Topside for 496 MW French Offshore Wind Farm Arrives in Le Havre

Grid Connection
June 13, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The offshore substation topside built for the 496 MW Dieppe le Tréport offshore wind farm has arrived in Le Havre, France.

Designed and built by Atlantique Offshore Energy, the Chantiers de l’Atlantique division dedicated to marine energy, the substation topside was transported by Greenbarge 1 to Le Havre. The topside will stay there for ten days before reaching the offshore wind farm site in mid-June.

The substation jacket was delivered by Navantia Seanergies in May. The structure, nearly 54 metres tall and weighing approximately 1,900 tonnes, was entirely built at the Puerto Real shipyard.

The installation of the pin piles, the jacket, and the topside of the offshore substation will be carried out by DEME Group under a contract signed with the developer in 2023.

Located 15 kilometres off the city of Le Tréport and 17 kilometres off the city of Dieppe, the Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm will have 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines and an installed capacity of 496 MW.

The project is developed by Eoliennes en Mer Dieppe Le Tréport (EMDT), a company whose shareholders are Ocean Winds, Sumitomo Corporation, and Banque des Territoires.

