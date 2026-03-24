Back to overview

Navantia Secures Funding to Expand Manufacturing Capacity at Arnish Yard

Business & Finance
March 24, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

Navantia UK has secured funding to expand its offshore wind manufacturing capabilities at the Arnish Yard in Stornoway, as Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has approved GBP 6 million (almost EUR 7 million) for two offshore wind-related developments in the region.

Navantia UK Arnish yard; Photo source: HIE

The company will receive a GBP 2.05 million (around EUR 2.37 million) contribution towards a GBP 5 million (EUR 5.8 million) project aimed at increasing capacity and productivity at the facility.

The investment will support the installation of upgraded plant and equipment, enabling the yard to handle larger offshore wind components more efficiently while reducing energy consumption. The expansion is expected to grow Navantia’s workforce at the Arnish yard from around 150 to 250 over the next ten years, with more than 75 of the additional roles linked directly to the funding.

Last year, Navantia UK acquired the British shipbuilder Harland & Wolff and its operations across four sites: Belfast in Northern Ireland, Appledore in the South West of England, and Methil and Arnish in Scotland.

Related Article

Alongside the Navantia project, HIE has approved a further GBP 3.959 million (around EUR 4.6 million) for the next phase of the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility in the Inner Moray Firth. Developed by Haventus through its subsidiary Ardersier Port (Scotland) Limited, the site is being positioned as a major hub for the deployment, servicing, manufacturing and integration of offshore wind components, offering infrastructure for both fixed and floating wind projects.

The development of the first phase is completed, and the facility is ready for operational activity.

Related Article

The funding will support front-end engineering and design work and initial civil works related to quay wall development, as part of ongoing plans to expand the facility following completion of its first phase.

The funding HIE approved forms part of the Scottish Government’s wider plan to invest up to GBP 500 million over five years in strengthening the offshore wind supply chain.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.


CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related News