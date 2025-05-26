Dieppe-Le Tréport scour protection
Second Scour Protection Done at French Offshore Wind Farm, Substation Installation Set for June

May 26, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The second scour protection campaign at the 496 MW Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France has been completed. The next step is the installation of the offshore substation, which is scheduled to take place in June.

DEME’s Rollingstone vessel, mobilised since the beginning of March, has finalised the installation of the stabilisation rocks around the piles and the submarine cables. The ship left the area in mid-April, according to Les Éoliennes en Mer Services.

After emptying the piles of the marine rubble accumulated during the work, the Skandi Hera vessel from DOF placed a pile cap on each of the 248 piles.

In February 2025, DEME’s installation vessel Apollo completed the pre-piling campaign at the site located 15 kilometres off the city of Le Tréport and 17 kilometres off the city of Dieppe.

The next step offshore is the installation of the substation, which is planned to be carried out in June this year.

The substation jacket recently departed from Navantia Seanergies’ south dock of the Puerto Real shipyard in Spain. The structure is nearly 54 metres tall and weighs approximately 1,900 tonnes.

The Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm will have 62 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines and an installed capacity of 496 MW.

The project is scheduled to go into operation in 2026.

