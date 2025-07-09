Back to overview

Offshore Work Starts at PGE and Ørsted’s 1.5 GW Project Site in Poland

July 9, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The vessel Olympic Electra has begun relocating boulders at the Baltica 2 project site, marking the start of the preparatory work ahead of offshore construction of what will be the biggest offshore wind farm in Poland.

Boulder relocation is a key stage in preparing for the installation of foundations and underwater infrastructure, Ørsted, which owns the wind farm together with PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna, said via social media on 9 July.

According to the video Ørsted shared, the campaign is expected to be underway for around six months.

“As the leader of the offshore part of the Baltica 2 project, we’re very excited to be embarking on advanced work in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea”, said Ulrik Ankerstjerne Lange, Vice President and Managing Director of the Baltica 2 project, Ørsted.

Ørsted and PGE took the final investment decision (FID) on Baltica 2 at the beginning of this year, moving the project into the construction phase.

The project will feature 107 Siemens Gamesa 14 MW-222 turbines, for whose storage, pre-assembly, and offshore installation, the wind turbine manufacturer will use the Port of Gdansk.

Navantia-Windar will be supplying 77 monopile foundations for the project’s turbines and substations, while Steelwind Nordenham will deliver the remaining 34 wind turbine foundations for Baltica 2.

The 1.5 GW offshore wind farm is planned to be fully commissioned by the end of 2027.

