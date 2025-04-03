Smulders Baltic Power TPs
First Baltic Power Transition Pieces Ready for Delivery

April 3, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Smulders has completed the first loadouts of the transition pieces (TPs) to be installed at the 1.2 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland.

The loadouts started in January 2025 from the Smulders yard in Newcastle, the UK. Each TP weighs 350 tonnes and is 27 metres high.

According to Smulders, this marks a significant milestone in the development of Poland’s first offshore wind farm.

Smulders is responsible for the supply of 76 transition pieces for the 1.2 GW project under a contract signed with Baltic Power, a joint venture between Orlen and Northland Power, in 2023.

The primary steel for the TPs is being manufactured by Haizea at its Bilbao facilities in Spain. Smulders will assemble, outfit, coat, and test fully equipped TPs, with the assembly taking place in Newcastle.

Once delivered, the transition pieces will be installed at the site approximately 23 kilometres north of the Baltic Sea coastline by Van Oord this spring.

The company will also transport and install 78 foundations, including 76 monopile foundations for the wind turbines and two foundations for offshore substations. Work at the site has already begun, with Van Oord’s heavy-lift ship Svanen installing the first monopiles in February.

Set to begin operations in late 2026, the project is expected to provide renewable energy to more than 1.5 million households in Poland.

