Vestas Pens Conditional Agreement for 1.2 GW Polish Offshore Wind Project

August 11, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Denmark-headquartered Vestas has signed a conditional agreement with PKN Orlen and Northland Power to deliver wind turbines for the 1.2 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland.

If and when the agreement translates into a firm and unconditional order, Vestas will disclose this in a company announcement in accordance with the company’s disclosure policy, according to the Danish firm.

PKN Orlen and Northland Power selected Vestas as the preferred supplier for its Baltic Power offshore wind farm in September last year.

The 76 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines will be installed by Cadeler, which signed a firm contract in July.

With a swept area exceeding 43,000 m2, one single V236-15.0 MW can power around 20,000 households and displace more than 38,000 tonnes of CO2, which is the equivalent of removing 25,000 passenger cars from the road every year, according to Vestas.

The company’s new flagship wind turbine produced its first electricity shortly after being installed in December 2022 at the National Test Center for large wind turbines in Østerild, Denmark.

Three months after the installation, the wind turbine reached its nominal power rating of 15 MW.

In October last year, Vestas revealed its plans to establish a new factory in Szczecin, Poland, which will assemble components for the company’s flagship wind turbine.

The factory will produce nacelles and hubs for the 15 MW unit and the factory is expected to start operating in the second half of 2024.

The Baltic Power offshore wind farm, which will be built approximately 23 kilometres north of the Baltic Sea coastline, in the vicinity of Choczewo and Łeba, is scheduled to enter into construction in 2024 and commercial operations in 2026.

Once completed, it will supply more than 1.5 million Polish households with renewable energy annually for over 25 years.

