Bernhard Schulte’s Newly Delivered CSOV Starts North Sea Operations for TenneT

June 27, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Ulstein Verft has delivered the first of two commissioning service vessels (CSOVs) to Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO). The vessel is now being deployed for the Dutch-German offshore transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT to support its offshore grid connection facilities in the North Sea.

Bernhard Schulte Offshore Windea Curie CSOV
Source: Ulstein Verft

The Windea Curie CSOV, which was christened on 26 June, features an X-STERN at each end, an advanced DP system, a motion-compensated Ampelmann gangway, and a 3D motion-compensated Motus crane which can handle loads of up to five tonnes.

“Our new ‘Windea Curie’ is an excellent addition to our offshore fleet of now four ultra-modern vessels,” says Matthias Müller, Managing Director at Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO).

The SX222 design has been developed by Ulstein Design & Solutions. The CSOV has a length of 89.6 metres and a beam of 19.2 metres.

The vessel offers up to 90 cabins with windows for charterers’ offshore personnel. In total, there are 111 cabins providing comfortable living conditions for up to 132 individuals.

Windea Curie is equipped with hybrid battery propulsion and prepared for methanol fuel to enable low-carbon operations.

In 2023, BSO signed an agreement with Ulstein Verft for the design and construction of two methanol-ready CSOVs.

The sister ship of the Windea Curie is currently under construction in Norway, with delivery planned in August 2025.

It will expand the BSO fleet to five offshore service vessels, all flexible in operation to support the offshore wind market as well as the oil and gas segment.

“The new ship and her subsequent sister vessel will not only add more capacity to our offshore fleet but also strengthen our competitiveness and reputation due to design features leading to improved fuel economy and flexible employment,” said Müller.

