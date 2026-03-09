Back to overview

Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt Starts Building First of Four C-CSOVs

March 9, 2026, by Adrijana Buljan

The first steel has been cut for the first of Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt’s (DO) four construction commissioning service operation vessels (C‑CSOVs), ordered by Schoeller Holdings. The vessel, named DO Joule, is being built at the CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipyard in Guangzhou, China.

Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt

The C-CSOV is scheduled to be delivered in May 2027, with the subsequent vessels handed over at three‑month intervals.

In 2023, Schoeller Holdings and Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt established Deutsche Offshore and ordered four C-CSOVs from CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipyard in September 2024.

The C-CSOV vessel class, which Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt says sets new standards, has been designed by the Norwegian vessel designer Salt Ship Design, and is capable of handling a broad range of above‑ and below‑water operations from construction and commissioning to ongoing operations and maintenance, according to the German shipowner.

The four 96.25‑metre-long and 20‑metre-wide vessels will have a modular working deck with 800 square meters of deck space, a gangway that enables horizontal access to platforms at heights between 12 and 30 metres above the waterline, and a main crane that can be reconfigured within 48 hours between a 50‑tonne active heave-compensated setup and a 10‑tonne 3D‑motion‑compensated mode.

The C-CSOVs will be equipped with DP capabilities, a HiPAP hydroacoustic positioning system, and a 12.4‑tonne helicopter deck.

The new vessels are optimised for installation, maintenance, and repair work, including the deployment of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and also feature a removable daughter craft system, according to Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt.

