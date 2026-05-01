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Naming Ceremony Held for Nexans’ New CLV with Three Godmothers

Vessels
May 1, 2026, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein has held the naming ceremony for Nexans’ new 155-metre-long cable-laying vessel (CLV) Nexans Electra.

Based on the ST-297 CLV design by Skipsteknisk, Nexans Electra, ordered as the second vessel by Nexans at Norway’s Ulstein Verft, is an updated version of the sister vessel Nexans Aurora, delivered in 2021.

Following the launch of the vessel’s hull from the dock hall on 13 November 2025, which marked the start of the final phase of testing and tuning, Ulstein reported on 28 April that the naming ceremony was held and marked by three godmothers.

Source: Ulstein via LinkedIn

The vessel, 155.2 metres long and 31 metres wide, is equipped with three turntables boasting a 13,500-tonne loading capacity. It will be capable of bundle laying of up to four cables simultaneously, hosting a range of subsea tooling, including jetting and burial tools.

Palfinger is delivering a comprehensive equipment package, Remacut, part of NOV, the cable-lay equipment, Red Rock an upgraded crane package, and Hydroniq Coolers several of its Pleat seawater coolers.

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