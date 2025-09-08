Back to overview

Bernhard Schulte Offshore Takes Delivery of CSOV Windea Clausius

Vessels
September 8, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Ulstein Verft has delivered the second methanol-ready TWIN X-STERN commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV) to Bernhard Schulte Offshore.

Windea Clausius; Photo: Jacob Staerk, Ulstein Group

Windea Clausius, the second vessel in the SX222 series for Bernhard Schulte Offshore, follows the recent delivery of Windea Curie, which has already started its first job for the Dutch-German offshore transmission system operator (TSO) TenneT to support its offshore grid connection facilities in the North Sea.

Related Article

Bernhard Schulte Offshore signed an agreement with Ulstein Verft for the design and construction of two methanol-ready CSOVs in 2023, with options to order four additional vessels.

The hull of the now-delivered second CSOV arrived at Ulstein Verft in Norway from Poland on 11 March.

Related Article

Designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions, the CSOV features the TWIN X-STERN configuration, with azimuth propulsion at both ends; it is outfitted with hybrid battery propulsion and is ready for methanol fuel, according to Ulstein.

The CSOV is equipped with a centrally located, height-adjustable walk-to-work gangway and elevator tower, a 3D motion-compensated crane for offshore lifts up to five tonnes, and a height-adjustable boat landing system for safe and stepless transfers between the CSOV and smaller crew transfer vessels (CTVs), the shipbuilder says.

Reach the offshore wind industry in one go!

offshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals every day.

Increase your visibility with banners, tell your story with a branded article, and showcase your expertise with a full-page company profile in our offshore wind business directory.

CONTACT

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles