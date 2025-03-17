Back to overview

Bernhard Schulte’s Second CSOV Under Construction at Ulstein Verft

Vessels
March 17, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

The hull of the second commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for Bernhard Schulte Offshore arrived at Ulstein Verft in Norway from Poland on 11 March.

Ulstein

The first CSOV Bernhard Schulte Offshore ordered at Ulstein was launched on 23 February and is planned for delivery in the second quarter of this year.

The hull was built at the CRIST yard in Poland and the vessel will now undergo securing, painting, outfitting, piping, equipment installations, electrical work, and system integration at Ulstein Verft before being delivered to its owner later this year.

Bernhard Schulte Offshore signed an agreement with Ulstein Verft for the design and construction of two methanol-ready CSOVs in 2023, with options to order four additional vessels.

The CSOVs are designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions for walk-to-work (W2W) operations, featuring a motion-compensated gangway for transfer from the vessel to an offshore wind turbine.

The vessels, both of the ULSTEIN SX222 design, utilise the company’s TWIN X-STERN, featuring two sterns and main propellers located at both fore and aft.

Both CSOVs will be equipped with a hybrid battery propulsion system and prepared for green methanol fuel to enable carbon-neutral operations. 

