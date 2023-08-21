Ulstein Orders Two More Gangways at Ampelmann

August 21, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Dutch offshore access provider Ampelmann has signed a contract to build two W-type gangway systems for Ulstein, on behalf of one of Germany’s major shipowners, Ampelmann said.

A month ago, Ulstein Verft signed an agreement with Germany-based Bernhard Schulte Offshore for the design and construction of two methanol-ready commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), with options to order four additional ships.

The two W-type gangways are expected to be delivered by 2025 with the contracts including two systems firm, followed by a potential two plus two in the client options.

These systems are intended for offshore wind use to assist in the transferring of both personnel and cargo from vessels onto offshore platforms.

The W-type features a height-adjustable tower that can range up to 16 metres and is also capable of allowing access to trolleys with cargo up to 750 kilograms.

Additionally, the gangway can convert into a crane with a lifting capacity of 2 mt and can withstand up to 3.5 metres in wave heights.

This is Ampelmann’s second contract with Ulstein to provide an integrated gangway system on two new vessels, following a contract in July last year.

“We are proud to be selected for this project, reinforcing Ampelmann’s commitment to empowering the offshore energy sector with motion compensated gangways of highest standard of technology and service. Ulstein’s trust in Ampelmann and our systems’ technology is appreciated by the entire Ampelmann team. We believe that with these new contracts, we are building a track record for these new systems to solidify our presence in the offshore wind market,” said Ralph Schnee, Ampelmann’s Senior Business Developer for Europe.

