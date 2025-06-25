Back to overview

Norway Pinpoints Four New Areas for Offshore Wind Development

Planning & Permitting
June 25, 2025, by Adnan Memija

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) has identified four more areas as suitable for future offshore wind development, and the government is now conducting consultations on the findings before deciding on which area to move forward.

In 2023, the NVE identified 20 offshore wind deployment areas. After evaluating the land, three areas were initially deemed most suitable for development, with two now already underway.

Norway has granted state support for its first offshore wind projects: Sørlige Nordsjø II and Utsira Nord. The winner of the Southern North Sea II tender was announced in March 2024, while the Utsira Nord tender will be carried out in two stages this year.

According to Kjetil Lund, director of Water Resources and Energy, offshore wind in Norway is not currently profitable without significant financial support.

Related Article

Following further studies of the remaining land, four additional areas have also been identified as suitable for future offshore wind development.

The four sites in southern Norway are better off than the others, both in terms of economy, wind resources, and connection to the grid, said Lund.

These are Vestavind C, located off Midthordland, Sørvest B, Sørvest C and Sørvest D, all located in the very south of the North Sea.

Areas such as Nordavind C, Nordavind D and Nordvest B are considered the least suitable for offshore wind because of the long distance to land and weak wind resources, according to NVE.

Source: Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE)

“I hope the strategic impact assessment provides a good basis for assessing where more offshore wind can be developed in a cost-effective, safe and responsible manner. We now invite industry, businesses, organizations and other stakeholders to provide their input,” said Terje Aasland, Norway’s Minister of Energy.

ADVERTISE ON OFFSHOREWIND.BIZ

Get in front of your target audience in one move! OffshoreWIND.biz is read by thousands of offshore wind professionals daily.

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Follow offshoreWIND.biz on:

LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Google News

Related news

List of highlighted news articles